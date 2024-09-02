BBNaija S9 eviction: Radicals bid farewell

The Radicals pair, housemates on the ongoing Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” Season 9, have been evicted from the reality show.

The duo: Fairme David and Michky, were eliminated from the programme after garnering the lowest vote percentage from fans.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, announced their eviction during the live show on Sunday.

According to the revealed vote percentages, WanniXHandi secured 32.15 percent, Aces garnered 17.73 percent, while the evicted Radicals pair received 10.38 percent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that David, a 29-year-old University of Abuja graduate from Delta State, enjoys dancing, hiking, football, video games, and content creation.

His partner, Michky, a 24-year-old dancer from Edo State, graduated from the University of Calabar.

The television reality show, which commenced on July 28 with 28 housemates, is scheduled to conclude October 6.

Currently, 16 housemates remain in the competition, vying for the grand prize of N100 million.

