BBNaija S10: Car won as final week kicks off with drama, fun

The final week in the BBNaija house started with big wins, sweet rewards, and a little drama that kept everyone talking, with a car win.

Faith was the star of the night after winning the Innoson task. His prize was a brand-new electric car. Overjoyed, he said: “This is my first car,” while his fellow housemates celebrated with him.

The good news didn’t end there. Biggie opened the storeroom, and housemates rushed in to find their wager reward. A mountain of goodies.

From chocolate to ice cream, the treats had everyone cheering and dancing around as they enjoyed their victory.

But not all housemates had reason to celebrate. Imisi was named the new House Snail for taking the longest time in the task. Isabella was also added to the punishment list for not fully carrying out her snail duties from last week. She quickly protested, saying she wasn’t slower than Kaybobo, but Biggie’s decision was final.

Then came the biggest twist of the night. Jason Jae, as Head of House, was asked to call out Kola for breaking a major rule. Kola had picked up the red phone earlier and turned down an immunity offer but was not allowed to talk about it. He slipped up, and Biggie caught it. His punishment? Kola is banned from speaking until further notice and can only use a writing pad to communicate, except during arena games and Diary sessions.

To add some fun, Biggie introduced a baby doll challenge. Housemates were paired up and asked to care for their dolls like real babies. The task soon turned hilarious. During a ping pong match, Sultana placed her doll on the table and even turned it away, joking: “I don’t want you to see me lose.”

From Faith’s new car to the baby doll drama, it’s clear Biggie isn’t slowing down. The final week has started with excitement, and fans can expect even more surprises before the show ends.

The BBNaija S10 Top 10 finalists are Dede, Faith, Imisi, Isabella, Jason Jae, Kaybobo, Kola, Koyin, Mensan, and Sultana.

The finale airs Sunday, October 5, 2025. Voting ends Friday at 22:00 WAT (23:00 CAT). Don’t forget to vote for your favourite housemate.