BBNaija records over 40,000 audition entries for its seventh season

BBNaija season is upon us! And this year is gearing up to be bigger than ever.
At the media briefing to unveil the seventh season of the reality show to the media, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, revealed that MultiChoice recorded over 40,000 audition entries for BBNaija this season.
She also said that this season’s incoming housemates will undergo a psychological evaluation before they come into the house.
Some of the other exciting things to expect this season are the pre-COVID elements, including the Ninjas and the exciting live audience. Also, this year’s winner will be walking home with a ₦100 million grand prize – a cash prize of N50 million and N50 million worth of prizes from the sponsors.
In addition, 30 fans of the show will also win N1 million each in the Fave Lock-In promo exclusive to DStv & GOtv customers.
The show will retain its voting style from last year. Voting will only be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers. The number of votes each subscriber will have will be determined by their subscription packages, with DStv Premium and GOtv SUPA subscribers receiving the most votes.
To find out more about BBNaija Season 7, visit www.africamagic.tv/bigbrothernaija. Follow the official Big Brother Naija social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #BBNaija on Twitter @bbnaija, Instagram @bigbronaija and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija as well as all verified social media pages of DStv Nigeria, GOtv Nigeria and Africa Magic.