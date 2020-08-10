Eric and Tochi have been evicted from the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV show after being put up for possible eviction alongside 14 other housemates of the reality show.

The two housemates were evicted from the house because they have had the lowest votes in the past three weeks.

Meanwhile, the eviction caused a lot of reactions from social media users, who expressed their thoughts.

Here are some tweets:

@TheJiggvle: “Eric’s team outside the house did a really terrible job. How did they see that he narrowly missed being evicted and did nothing to increase campaign and votes for him this week. That’s terrible.”

@SteveCypha: “Tolanibaj voted Eric and Tochi out and started crying immediately they got evicted. Fear woman.”

@iamKingmonye: “Last week Eric dressed to mourn the eviction of his wife Lilo, this week he barbed his hair and wore white and white to mourn his own eviction. A king I stand.”