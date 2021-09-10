BBNaija: Queen clashes with Whitemoney over closeness to Jackie B

Big Brother Naija housemate, Queen, has accused fellow housemate, Whitemoney, of sharing details about her with Jackie B.

The housemate who is up for possible eviction this weekend noted that she feels betrayed by Whitemoney’s actions.

While insisting she felt betrayed by Whitemoney’s closeness to Jackie B, she further stated that she had perceived some toxic energy from the housemate formally entangled with evicted housemate, Michael.

Queen said, “You’re someone I really like and I really talk to. You had no right to share whatever issues we had with her because I didn’t share with anybody in this house.”

Whitemoney, who was obviously shocked, pondered why Queen refused to let him associate with other female housemates.

The male housemate had earlier this week mentioned that he was attracted to Jackie B and the pair have spent some time together this week.