BBNaija: Power glitch halts broadcast, back on air

MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, on Friday evening announced a temporary transmission break due to a power challenge.
However, the Season 10 of the reality television show, tagged: “10/10,” returned not long after as the power glitch was successfully tackled by the organisers.
MultiChoice had in a public notice via its Instagram handle assured viewers that the housemates were safe and that technical experts were already working to restore normal service.
It said: “We’re currently experiencing a temporary break in Big Brother Naija transmission due to a power issue.
“Rest assured, the housemates are safe and sound.
“Our technical team is working swiftly to restore power and normal service.
“Thank you for your patience.
“Grab a snack, stretch your legs.
“We’ll be back serving premium entertainment shortly!”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Big Brother Naija show is currently in its 10th season.