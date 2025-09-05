BBNaija: Power glitch halts broadcast, back on air

MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, on Friday evening announced a temporary transmission break due to a power challenge.

However, the Season 10 of the reality television show, tagged: “10/10,” returned not long after as the power glitch was successfully tackled by the organisers.

MultiChoice had in a public notice via its Instagram handle assured viewers that the housemates were safe and that technical experts were already working to restore normal service.

It said: “We’re currently experiencing a temporary break in Big Brother Naija transmission due to a power issue.

“Rest assured, the housemates are safe and sound.

“Our technical team is working swiftly to restore power and normal service.

“Thank you for your patience.

“Grab a snack, stretch your legs.

“We’ll be back serving premium entertainment shortly!”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Big Brother Naija show is currently in its 10th season.

