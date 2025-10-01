BBNaija Post-Eviction Sit-Down: Zita, Mide, RuBoy, Sabrina spill it all

The energy was high when Zita, Mide, and RuBoy came together for a candid post-eviction chat. We expected gist from these three, but the surprise was Sabrina, one of the early evictees whose presence added extra spice to the conversation. For those who may have forgotten, Sabrina left the Big Brother house in the early weeks, but she’s been steadily reintroducing herself into the entertainment scene.

The session kicked off with Mide reflecting on what shifted her game. For her, it was the shock eviction of Damboski, the lively, strategy-driven housemate whose exit no one saw coming. Mide explained that his eviction was her wake-up call: if someone as strong and active as Damboski could be voted out, then she needed to double her efforts.

Another emotional blow for her was Bright’s unexpected eviction. She admitted she hadn’t cried once in the house until that moment. But when Bright, the one person she felt always had her back, left on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday, the shock piled up. That was when the tears came, and, with them, the determination to prove she had more to offer beyond her connection with Bright.

Sabrina, asked about her own eviction, recalled the sting of being shown the door on a Monday. “It was a shock,” she said simply. For her, it was an abrupt end to a journey she hoped would last longer, but also a stepping stone back into the entertainment space she once occupied abroad.

One of the juiciest topics was the infamous spat between RuBoy and Zita. RuBoy clarified that it all started during a group task when Imisi’s team distracted him, and he decided to return the favour but instead of targeting that team, he distracted Zita’s group. Tensions escalated, and when Zita insisted he hadn’t apologised (unaware he had spoken to her team while she was away), things spiralled into sharp words, flying tempers, and even a plate of spicy Indomie hurled at RuBoy.

Despite the heat, both laughed about it during the interview. Zita has since apologised, and RuBoy emphasised there was never lasting bad blood: “I forgave her that same day. We’re good.”

Zita’s budding closeness with Damboski was another hot topic. Having never dated before, she admitted the confinement of the house played a role in drawing her closer to him. But outside the house, she’s not putting pressure on herself or anyone else. Instead, her focus is on pushing her clothing brand and exploring her dark-skin in the beauty cosmetics worlds.

For Mide, questions about her dynamic with Didi came up again, especially after Ebuka once called out their friendship as “forced.” Mide admitted she pulled back to avoid feeding that narrative, but she trusted that their genuine bond would survive. Eventually, it did. She also addressed the “mean girls” tag, brushing it off as a mix of her tired expression on day one and what she herself described as a “resting bitch face.”

Sabrina also spoke about her unexpected bond with Kola, who has repeatedly mentioned her fondly since she left the house. For her, it was heartwarming to know she left behind a true friend.

Meanwhile, RuBoy’s unpredictability, a tag the housemates gave him, is something he wears proudly. He also made it clear that whatever spark he once had for Thelma is history. Outside the house, he’s focused on building his brand and stepping into TV and event hosting.

Asked about personal weaknesses in the game, the housemates didn’t hold back.

Zita said she struggled with having too many people in her space but eventually grew from the experience.

Sabrina admitted her strength as a passionate speaker often flips into a weakness because she sacrifices her own comfort to uplift others.

Mide pointed to her unfiltered facial expressions as something she simply couldn’t control.

Also Read

RuBoy called himself “too emotional” but said he’s learning to adapt and not take things personally.

When it came to motivations and life after the house, the answers revealed how differently each viewed the platform:

Mide didn’t box herself with expectations and is simply happy with what she achieved.

RuBoy came to showcase his talent and is now eyeing media and hosting gigs.

Zita saw Big Brother as a chance to amplify her brand.

Sabrina joined for two reasons: to make her mum, a super fan, proud, and to reintroduce herself into Nigeria’s entertainment space after years abroad.

Sabrina, in particular, made it clear she’s ready for the pressure that comes with fame. Having grown up in highly competitive environments, she feels prepared. Her words summed it up best: “I’ve got this in the bag.” She also stressed that not every rumour or allegation deserves a response, sometimes silence is the smartest clap back.