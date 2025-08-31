BBNaija Phyna’s sister crushed by Dangote truck dies

Ruth Otabor, the sister of a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Phyla, who was hit by a truck owned by Dangote Cement, is dead.

The lawyer to the Otabor family, Eko Solicitors and Advocates, announced the death of the lady hit by a Dangote Cement truck in Edo State on August 13, 2025.

The Eagle Online recalls that Otabor, who was said to have recently graduated from Auchi Polytechnic in Auchi, Edo State, was hit by the truck close to the school.

One of her legs was initially amputated.

In the statement on Sunday, which was shared by Phyla on her social media page, the family lawyer said: “We remain Solicitors to Ruth Otabor, Josephine Otabor (whose moniker is: Phyna) and the Otabor Family and have their instruction to inform the public of this.

“With a heavy heart the Family of regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their Daughter, Sister, Mother on this 31st Day of August, 2025 at about 06:30Hrs.

“The Family is presently grieving and will appreciate to be given a private moment to mourn the departed.

“The Funeral arrangement will be communicated to the public in due course.”

The letter was signed on behalf of Eko Solicitors and Advocates by Justice Segun Ojienoh.

