BBNaija: Pere’s Social Media handler speaks on his attitude to White Money

The official Social Media handler of Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Pere, has issued a statement addressing the clash between him and White Money on Tuesday night.

According to the statement by the Social Media handler, Pere only confronted White Money but did not bully him.

The statement also noted that Pere’s attitude was wrong, but concluded that it was in no way bullying as his demeanour is that of self-confidence, which could easily be misinterpreted.

The statement read: “The events of the last 24 hours has stirred up mixed reactions with a number of people expressing their displeasures and dislikes.

“Bullying of any form for whatever reason is unacceptable and we do not condone or support it.

“We however want to use this medium to express that whiles Pere’s actions were somewhat uncomfortable to watch, it was in no way an act of bullying.

“He is undoubtedly the most misjudged and misrepresented character owing to the complexities and audacity of his personality.

“He is neither afraid to make a mistake, fall or be misjudged.

“He wears an overwhelming air of confidence that can easily be misinterpreted.

“We must be careful not to swap confrontation for bullying just to play into a convenient narrative.

“Was this confrontation necessary? Yes Was it Bullying? no.”