BBNaija: Pere is manipulative, egoistic person – White Money + Video

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, White Money, has opened up to Big Brother about his altercation with co-housemate. Pere.

White Money disclosed this during his Diary Session with Big Brother in the ongoing Season 6 of the programme.

Recall that The Eagle Online reported about the fight between the two housemates on Tuesday morning following a whispering game organised by Cross.

Some of the housemates, including White Money, had interpreted Pere’s actions as intimidation and bullying.

Speaking to Big Brother, White Money comically dramatised the incident while explaining that he felt belittled by Pere’s actions.

He said: “When we do not have a task, Pere is a weird, manipulative and egoistic person.”

He also highlighted Pere’s persistent allegation that he knew about the wildcards before the season commenced.

At the end of White Money’s Diary session, Big Brother promised to look into the incident.