BBNaija: Our married women don’t behave like Tega – Delta governor’s aide

The Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, Ossai Ovie Sucess, has asked people to stop associating Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega, with Delta State as she is ‘not from the state.’

Tega who is married to a fashion designer, has been seen having intimate moments with fellow housemate Boma on several viral videos on social media.

In a post shared on his Facebook page Thursday afternoon, Ossai maintained that Tega is not from Delta State but from Cross River State.

According to him, married women from Delta do not behave the way she has behaved in the reality show.

He wrote,

”That Tega in #BBN is not from Delta State Please.

“Our married women and our wives don’t behave like that.

“With all due respect, she is proudly from another state in Nigeria.

“In case you don’t know, she said she is from Cross Rivers State

“Because she is answering a name that is similar to Delta names doesn’t mean she is from Delta State.

“Take note before you start attaching her behaviour to Delta people and please stop calling my name regarding her behaviour in the house.”