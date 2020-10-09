The wife of the Benue State Governor, Eunice Ortom, has commended ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly called Kiddwaya, for promoting the state’s culture during his stay in the just-concluded Season 5 of the reality TV show.

The show, tagged: “Lockdown Season 5,” featured several other housemates alongside Kiddwaya.

Receiving the reality star and his team on Friday in Makurdi, Ortom said Kiddwaya was a delight to watch as he adorned himself in the Tiv and Idoma traditional attires during the show.

She also commended him for promoting the local delicacies common with the Benue people.

Mrs. Ortom, who said she felt proud each time she saw him on television in the Benue native attires, noted that he promoted Benue State and its culture throughout the show.

She said: “I am not a fan of BBNaija show.

“I wasn’t watching it.

“Please pardon me.

“But anytime I saw you on television in our traditional attires, I was so happy.

“You promoted your state and culture very well.

“I was always happy seeing you in our traditional attires and when you spoke greatly of our delicacies.

“We learnt a lot from your outing at the show; you conducted yourself very well throughout your stay at the show and we are very proud of you.”

Ortom also commended the TV reality star on his strong views on issues such as rape, child marriage and kidnapping among others.

She said: “Your views on social vices are commendable.

“Also your display at the house showed that we should base the training of our children on their capacity and not stereotypes.”

Responding, Kiddwaya, who pledged his love for the state and its people, promised to do everything within his reach to make the state proud.

In an interaction with newsmen, he said he regretted nothing he did while on the show.

He said he was himself and felt very normal and admitted that “not much has changed about me since I left the house”.

According to him: “The show has the capacity to promote anybody.

“It has shown us that together we can achieve a lot.”

Earlier, in his address, the Chairman, Central Planning Committee for the homecoming of Kiddwaya, Tim Nyor, said Kiddwaya was a brand that had united the Benue people.

Nyor said the high level attitude displayed by Kiddwaya while at the show was a unifying factor for the people.

He said Kiddwaya’s entrance into the reality show united and reconciled many people in the country, especially in Benue, adding that many forgot their political differences while watching the show.

He commended the people for coming out in large numbers to welcome kiddwaya and said the organizers were overwhelmed.

Nyor said: “Benue people love you, Nigeria loves you.

“This love is beyond BBNaija TV reality show.

“Most people here are not fans of BBNaija but fans of Kiddwaya.

“Never in the history of Benue State in the last 10 years has something unified us like your entrance into the show.

“You had several privileges to even take advantage of some housemates at that given time, yet you refused to do so.

“We are so proud of you Kid.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that thousands of fans received Kiddwaya at the toll gate and drove round the town with him.

—