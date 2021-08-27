BBNaija: No guy in this house is up to my level — Maria

Maria, Nini and Peace who had access to the executive lounge on Friday had a conversation about possible romance with guys in the house.

While Nini said there is no man in the house she desires to sleep with, Maria stated that she cannot date any of the male housemates.

According to Maria, most of the guys in the house are not up to her level and if they push, they might get depressed.

Peace on the other hand said contrary to what everyone thinks, she is not attracted to Pere.

She also revealed that Cross has asked her that many times, but there is no attraction to Pere.

Meanwhile, a viral video of Nini and Saga making out under the sheets was shared online.