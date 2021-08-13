BBNaija: My mom had me at age 16 — Angel

Big Brother Naija Season 6 Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has revealed that her mother had her at age 16.

According to the housemate, her mother had a tough experience dealing with teenage pregnancy.

Angel disclosed this during the housemates Thursday task where her team presented a painting of a pregnant woman pushing through hurdles.

While detailing the painting, Angel shared how her mom got pregnant with her at age 16 and was forced to get an abortion.

After the failed procedure, her young mom chose to keep her and suffered through rejection from her family and community.

Angel said: “My mom suffered slut shaming and still had to go to school.”

—