BBNaija: My ADC told me Whitemoney would win — Sanwo-Olu + Video

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has met met with some of the housemates of the 6th Edition of TV reality show, Big Brother Naija.

Governor Sanwo-Olu met with the reality TV housemates at a function in the state on Friday and had a chat with them.

While trying to recollect some of the housemates, the governor mentioned Saga and also stated that his ADC, who is a fan of the show, had told him shortly after the Shine Ya Eye edition commenced that Whitemoney was going to win.

The governor also asked Cross if he was the housemate that was an authoritarian.

However, the reality stars told him that it was Pere.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I actually watched.

“I watched at night like 30 minutes, one hour and also on Friday nights.”