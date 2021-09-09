BBNaija: Maria asked me for sex — Pere 

Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere, has revealed that Maria asked him for sex after the two broke house rule by removing their microphones to talk.

He disclosed this during a truth or dare game Tuesday night to Saga.

While responding to the dare, Pere revealed that Maria told him to have sex with her.

Before her eviction, during one of their Saturday night parties, Maria told Pere to take off his mic, and Pere who appeared to be smitten by her did exactly as she requested.

Big Brother later issued a strike each to both housemates for microphone infringement.

However, Maria repeatedly stated that she didn’t remember asking Pere to take off his microphone.

She claimed she didn’t know what was so important that made her insist they took off their mics.