Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya, has warned his house sweetheart, Erica, that loving him is risky.

Kiddwaya said this to Erica as they cuddled in bed early Friday morning.

According to Kiddwaya, he is a busy person and after the reality TV show, he might not have her time.

Kiddwaya said: “I just think loving a guy like me is a bit so risky… I’m all over the place.”

Erica in her response to Kiddwaya said she would be busy too but her love is based on trust.

She said: “I’ll be busy too.

“I have my own life.

“You have yours.

“I can only love you if I trust you.”

However, when Kiddwaya asked her if she trusted him, Erica said: “No.”

Meanwhile, Kiddwaya told Erica that she does not love him because she doesn’t trust him.

He said: “Then you don’t love me.

“I want you to do what you want.”