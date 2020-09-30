Big Brother Naija winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, also known as Laycon on Wednesday received a brand new high ranging SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors, the keys of his two bedroom apartment in an highbrow area of Lagos and other gifts which make up his winning to N85m at the BBNaija Winner’s Prize Presentation in Lagos.

Laycon also revealed his plans to use his music to connect with people, enrich and better their lives.

Meanwhile, Laycon and Dorathy also got an expense paid trip to explore Dublin and Ireland, courtesy of BBNaija gold sponsors, Guinness Nigeria.

Other members of the house, including Nnegi, Vee, Kiddwaya and Dorathy, were seen at the event.

Viewers were not left out in the winnings as 30 fans who supported Laycon won N1,000,000 each for locking in Laycon as the winner during the reality TV show via the MyDStv app in the FAVE LOCK In Competition.

Laycon is a graduate of philosophy from University of Lagos.