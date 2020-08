Kaisha has been evicted from the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV show after Big Brother issued a final warning to her and Nengi over a clash that almost turned violent a few minutes before.

Neo, TrikyTee, Kaisha and Wathoni were the four contestants with the least votes from viewers last week.

Meanwhile, Kaisha in an interview with Ebuka said she was not surprised the other housemates voted for her eviction because they don’t like her.