BBNaija: I’m going through lot of trainings on how to behave – Phyna

BBNaija season 7 winner, Phyna, has tendered a public apology to those she has offended in the last six months since she won the show.

Recall that the reality star has faced criticism from many online for being very ‘’unruly” since she found fame and money.

In a video she shared online, Phyna tendered a heartfelt apology, where she said she has not been proud of herself for acting up lately. She also revealed that she’s taking classes to improve her personality.

Phyna said,

“Hi everyone, It’s been six months now since I won the show BBNaija Season 7 and for the past six months, a lot has gone down, and a lot has gone up.

“Many things have happened.

“I want to use this medium to say that I am really sorry if I have offended a lot of people for the past six months.

“I wish to let you know that I have gone through a lot of training on how to be now.

“Because I believe you should all understand that someone with a background like mine, bagging a lot of money and fame all of a sudden, will need time.

“Even when you go for job interviews, they will ask you how many years of experience you have.

“You need to have the experience to get that job.

“So trust me, I will now say I have six months of experience in fame.

“Now I know how it works and I know how I’m supposed to behave.

“So I’m sorry to everybody that felt offended by my loudness or how I talk.

“I can’t wait to share what the remaining six months and many more months and years have to show.

“I look forward to working with all of you in a better light.

“Kisses, thank you.”