BBNaija: I’m attracted to both Boma and WhiteMoney – Queen 

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate Queen has revealed to her fellow housemate, Sammie that she had her bath with Boma but they never kissed.

While chatting with Sammie on Saturday, she disclosed that she is in a love triangle with Boma and WhiteMoney.

According to her, she is attracted to both WhiteMoney and Boma and is confused about who to pick.

But Sammie addressed her as being confused.

Sammie said,

“You like Mazi and you like Boma.

“You like Boma’s body but you like Mazi because of his skin colour and personality.

“If you like Boma’s body, then you are attracted to Boma sexually.”

Queen, however, disagreed and said, “If it’s sexual, don’t you think by now, I would have done something with him or kissed him?”

“We had our bath together but we didn’t kiss. We’ve been together.

“He helped me to bath.”

Queen added that she was wearing her bikini when they showered together.