BBNaija: I’ll sue organisers, sponsors — White Money

The winner of BBNaija Season 6, Hazel Onou, has said he will sue the organisers and sponsors of the reality TV show.

Onou, popularly known as White Money, made the vow during a question and answer session on Insta Story.

This followed an enquiry by one of his fans during the Insta Story session on the state of one of his prizes, a furnished two bedroom flat.

The prize was to be provided by Revolution Plus and Scanfrost.

However, till now, the Enugu State-born businessman said he was yet to receive the prize.

White Money wrote in reaction to the written question by the fan: “We taking them and the organisers plus the whole brand to court SOON that’s on God.”