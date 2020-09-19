It is safe to say that Nkechi Blessing Sunday is one actress, who is particular about her sexuality.

Fond of taking pictures with seductive poses, the Omoge Lekki actress is often in the news for one controversy or the other.

In a chat with Saturday Sun’s Inside Nollywood, the actress said if she had an opportunity to be a housemate in Big Brother Naija reality TV show, she would rather satisfy her sexual desires with her different sex toys than have sex on national TV.

Though the actress is a supporter of Laycon, a housemate in the ongoing reality TV show, she said she would do anything to be a part of BBN.

Sunday said: “I have a strong conviction that Laycon is the man because of his intelligence and talent, not his physical look.

“I am sure that is what drew most people to him.

“If the opportunity presents itself, I’ll partake in the reality show.

“But I’ll never have sex in the House.

“Never!

“I will rather go in there with numerous sex toys.

“I don’t joke with my toys.

“I will use them instead of having sex on TV.

“But not that those having sex (on television) are bad, I am only speaking for myself.”

On how she feels about the backlash from people who expect her to support a female housemate, the actress stated that she is not concerned.

Sunday said: “I am not a feminist.

“I have a mind of my own.

“Women supporting women is what we have been clamouring for and I have been doing that all my life.

“So, what is bad in supporting a man?

“I can’t support all the housemates at once.

“This is a game and it has nothing to do with my personal life.”