Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, White Money, has disclosed that he would like to marry someone like his fellow housemate, Maria.

The housemate revealed that he is attracted to Maria’s personality and not her looks in a chat with Big Brother.

According to Whitemoney, he is an Igbo man and they always marry people who will look after and defend their wealth against intruders.

He went on to describe Maria as someone with a strong personality and also smart.