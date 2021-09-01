BBNaija: If Boma told Pere that we had sex, he is stupid — Tega 

Married Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega has shared her conversation with Queen, with Boma who suddenly became her love interest in the house.

Tega who was seen having a conversation with Boma in the garden, disclosed that Queen said that Pere told her that he (Boma) told him (Pere) that he had sex with her.

However, she stated that if Boma actually did that, then he is stupid.

Tega also said that after Queen asked her what she will be doing or if she will be withdrawing from Boma, she (Tega) asked why she would do that.

Tega said she also said Queen broke the rule of conduct, because she didn’t hear anything from her (Tega) about making out with Boma and such discussions are not going to affect her life in any way.

The conversation came hours after videos of Boma and Tega making out, were shared online.