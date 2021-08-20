BBNaija: I once attempted suicide — Cross

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Cross, has revealed that he struggles with mental health.

Cross opened up to Big Brother during his Diary Session.

The housemates have been tasked with creating awareness about mental health and the diary sessions was an opportunity for them to share with Biggie how they felt about the subject.

During Cross’s session, he admitted to Big Brother about once attempting suicide during a very dark period in his life.

In addition, housemates Maria and White Money also shared their struggles with mental health.

While White Money revealed he experienced symptoms of schizophrenia the previous year, Maria opened up about her brother’s schizophrenia diagnosis and how it has greatly affected her family.

Jackie B also opened up about struggling with postpartum depression after welcoming her son at 18.

The housemates also spoke to Big Brother about how much they have won from their tasks so far and Yousef appears to be leading with N1.8 million.

Other millionaire housemates include Michael and Liquorose.