BBNaija: I never called JayPaul my husband — Saskay

Newly evicted housemate Saskay has revealed that being on the show was a once in a lifetime opportunity for her.

Saskay spoke in an extensive interview with bbcnewspidgin, days after she was evicted from the Season 6 of the show.

In the interview, the former housemate talked about her experience in the house, plans for the future, her friendship with Cross and Jaypaul.

Saskay disclosed that her eviction was not shocking to her because she knew that she would eventually have to leave the house one way or another.

She noted that her experience on the show has brought out different talents in her and she now understands people more.

Saskay disclosed that she had been painting even before considering the journey to the BBNaija house.

Saskay’s mission to promote art in every form is a major reason for going on the show so that she would garner adequate support and money.

Speaking on relationship with other housemates, Saskay noted that she is a people person and was able to connect with the housemates.

However she blamed herself for not trying to approach Princess when they were in the house.

On the situation with Cross and Jaypaul, the ex-housemate noted that people did not understand her and both men are just her friends and would remain that way.

She added that she never called Jaypaul her husband or boyfriend.