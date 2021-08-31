BBNaija: I moved a lot to avoid my toxic family — Angel 

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has opened up about all she has been through and how it prompted her to go for the reality show.

The 21-year-old said she was always on the move, going from one place to the other, to be away from her toxic family.

She said her family provided the material things but didn’t provide the things that really mattered.

While chatting with Queen, the housemate noted that it was hard not to be able to tell people about her situation at home.

She said,

“I was just always on the move. That was hard.

“I couldn’t properly explain to people that oh, this was the situation at home, that I’m moving away from my toxic family.

“I’m coming here because I want to… it’s not me saying that when I’m out of here I’m going to neglect them but there’s a boundary that I want to put.

“Because they put me through so much and I’m only 21.

“And I mean, they provided money but, like, but I’m smart enough to know that money is the least of a child’s problem.

“I mean it’s important, but there’s so much more you have to invest; emotionally, mentally.

“Those two things they did not give me.

“Monetary, OK, fair enough.

“They fed me, fair enough. Clothed me.

“I went to the best of schools, ate the best food, but the key important things, not so much.

“That’s why I keep trying to move away from that. I mean, when I’m out of here, definitely, I’m going to take care of my family.”

She noted that she believes her mother thought she was doing her best.

She said,

“She tried in the way she thought she… she thought she was trying her best and I appreciate her for that.”

She stated that her mother was the one who encouraged her to go for the Big Brother Naija show.

She said,

“Yea, definitely, I still talk to them (her family)

“It’s just like, the gap that I want to constantly keep because I have realised that my relationship with them is better off when we’re just miles apart.

“I’m just looking for stability and to be away from all the toxic shit that I went through on my own.

“I went through rape on my own, sexual assault, physical abuse.

“So, when my boyfriend died, I didn’t have anywhere to go to. I was moving moving moving, like that.”

Reacting to her revelation, Angel’s mother, Titi, stated that she had her (Angel) when she was a 16-year-old girl.

Titi through her Instagram page described having Angel as the best decision she made, while thanking her daughter for being the best child anyone can wish or pray for.

Titi wrote,

“My only child. I bless the day you chose me to be your mother.

“I am thankful to God that I made the right decision to keep you and to bring you into the world and if I have to go back to when I was 16, I will do it all over again just to bring you into the world

“ALL I CAN SAY RIGHT NOW IS THANK YOU FOR BEING THE BEST CHILD ANY MOTHER CAN PRAY OR WISH TO HAVE.”