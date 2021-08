Angel has opened up on the type of dresses she likes wearing.

The female housemate who is known for wearing revealing outfits, stated that she likes ‘ashawo’ dresses and if the dress is not showing her butt or breast, she doesn’t want it.

Angel however noted that sometimes she steps out of her comfort zone and ends up liking non-revealing outfits she wears.

She said:

“Me, I like ashawo cloths o, if it is not showing bum bum or brezz, I don’t want.”