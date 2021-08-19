Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Entertainment

BBNaija: I like group sex, enjoy being watched during sex — Angel

By No Comments1 Min Read

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has revealed that she likes being watched having sex.

She disclosed this during her conversation with her fellow housemate, Boma, at the executive lounge.

She also hinted that she likes group sex.

Angel said: “I mean I like being watched, but like one person at most.

“I like being watched when I am having sex.”

Then Boma asked: “By who?”

Angel responded: “Anybody that I am close with.

“I actually don’t have a preference.”

However, Big Brother asked them to immediately leave the lounge when she was responding to a question Boma asked about if she has ever done anything in groups before.

Share.

Related Posts