Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has revealed that she likes being watched having sex.

She disclosed this during her conversation with her fellow housemate, Boma, at the executive lounge.

She also hinted that she likes group sex.

Angel said: “I mean I like being watched, but like one person at most.

“I like being watched when I am having sex.”

Then Boma asked: “By who?”

Angel responded: “Anybody that I am close with.

“I actually don’t have a preference.”

However, Big Brother asked them to immediately leave the lounge when she was responding to a question Boma asked about if she has ever done anything in groups before.