BBNaija: I hope to feature Tiwa Savage in my songs — Pere

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye second runner-up, Pere, has said he would like to feature singer Tiwa Savage after he resurrects his music career.

The 36-year-old, who made this known in an interview on Saturday, also said he has two movies premiering this month.

Pere said: “After Big Brother Naija, I want to venture into Nollywood, I want to act and also resurrect my music career.

“I hope to feature Tiwa Savage in my songs.

“I have two upcoming movies in the cinema this month.

“The movies will be coming out the same day.”

Pere said all he did on the reality show was real and it is truly who he is.

He said in parts: “What you saw all about me from the beginning to the end of the show is me.

“You know that every coin has two sides but on a normal chill side, I am a very easy-going guy.

“I do not like trouble and I am reserved.”