BBNaija: I fingered Maria, she stroked my penis — Pere

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere, has disclosed his sexual escapade with fellow housemate, Maria.

Pere expressed how he felt about Maria, saying some of their sexual escapades never really happened.

Pere, who was visibly angry while having a conversation with Angel and JMK, disclosed that he fingered Maria who in turn stroked his penis.

He also revealed that Maria fingered herself before pushing her fingers into his mouth.

Pere further stated that it was okay if she doesn’t want a relationship, but she shouldn’t lie about what happened between them.