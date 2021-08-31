BBNaija: I don’t remember calling Angel prostitute — Maria

Newly evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria, has said she doesn’t remember calling Angel a prostitute while gossiping about her (Angel) with Peace and Nini.

After her eviction from the Big Brother Naija house, she had an interview with the host, Ebuka, who asked her about the statement she made about Angel being a prostitute.

Maria replied: “I said that? Oh my God.

“Did I really say the word prostitute?

“Well, I do take full responsibility for my words and actions.

“Maybe it was the Baileys but, that’s horrible. It’s not a very nice thing to say.”

Recall that Maria, Nini, and Peace had spent minutes talking about Angel, including claiming that she has the worst, dirtiest, nastiest vagina.

Maria was also asked during the interview about the way she treated WhiteMoney in the house.

She said that after she watched a video playback and saw that WhiteMoney never nominated her for eviction, she feels stupid for how she’s treated him.

She added that she will like to be friends with him outside the house if he will forgive her.