It looks like another set of Big Brother Naija housemates will soon walk down the aisle like their predecessors, Teddy-A and Bambam, who recently celebrated their one year wedding anniversary.

Mother of Kiddwaya, a housemate in the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Susan Lulun Waya, has revealed that she is in support of her son’s relationship with fellow housemate, Erica.

Susan Waya made an appearance at a meet and greet event organised by Erica’s fans in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Susan Waya said she was there to welcome Erica’s fans who call themselves the Elites and to show support for Erica.

Recall that Erica and Kiddwaya were sweethearts in the house and have been spotted together on several occasions since leaving the reality TV show set.

While standing beside Erica, Susan Waya said she is in support of her relationship with her son.

She said: “I see myself in this little lady and I’m here to support her.

“I can’t replace her mother, but she’s my daughter.

“And today, I want to confirm to you, I am KiddRica.”

KiddRica is a portmanteau of Kiddwaya’s and Erica’s names.

After her speech, she hugged and kissed Erica.