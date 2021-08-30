BBNaija: I asked my daughter to participate because I couldn’t go – Angel’s mum

Titi, mother of Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel, has revealed that she encouraged her daughter to get into the Big Brother house.

According to her, she and a friend had been trying to get into the house for some time but they always ended up cancelling, hence she asked her daughter to go for the reality show.

She also swore to insult and block those who come to her page to troll on her.

Titi wrote;

“A lot of you don’t know that before I asked my daughter to go for bbn me and my girl @chefyeide have been trying to go for it but something always came up that we had to cancel it.

“So if you come to my page to insult me I swear on the woman that gave birth to me I will insult you before I block you.”