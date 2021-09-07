BBNaija: Husband speaks on impact of Tega’s sexual escapades

Newly evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Tega’s husband has opened up on the impact his wife’s sexual escapades with a fellow housemate, Boma, who was also evicted the same night.

Ajeboh Krislawrence spoke after the eviction on Sunday of the woman to whom he had been married for four years.

Krislawrence said Tega had told him she was going to do “everything” in the BBNaija house, but he objected and told her to behave like a married woman and represent married women, which she agreed to.

However, he said he was shocked and broken to see his wife spending time with another man (Boma) in the house.

He also said they haven’t spoken since she was evicted from the show on Sunday as she hasn’t called him yet.

He said he feels “broken, terrible, sad” and that his ego has be tampered.

He said he can’t leave his house because of what people have been saying about his wife.

He concluded by saying his wife has been a “good and God-fearing” woman so he doesn’t know why she did what she did in the reality TV show.

He added that he wants the Tega he used to know back.