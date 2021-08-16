BBNaija: Housemates, viewers call for Kayvee’s mental evaluation 

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates and viewers of the reality show have called on Big Brother to take Kayvee for psychological evaluation following some alleged weird behaviours.

Some of the housemates were seen in groups, discussing ‘Kayvee’s behaviour’ in the house for the past few days.

White Money who first talked about Kayvee, narrated how he would turn off the washing machine when someone is washing, open the tank and use the water to wash his face.

Cross also pointed out the need for the male housemate to be examined as he is going through a lot.

While JMK on her own part, narrated how Kayvee who was sleeping next to her, suddenly jumped up, shouted and left where he slept.

Here are some viewers’ reaction:

@thesonofmymum, wrote “Kayvee is not stable. I don’t know whether he doesn’t know this coz I mean, if he does I wonder why he decided to come on the show. That boy isn’t in a good place mentally. I hope he gets better. Angel and Jaypaul are sad ASF too. Life is tough lol.”

@AuntyMo_05 said, “Big Brother better all Kayvee to the diary session smh.”

@foxyheiress, “Abi Kayvee is bipolar #BBNaija #BBNaija6 mental issues are one deadly thing tbh. God bless those going through it.”