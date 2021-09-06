BBNaija: Four shown way out in ‘Kingsize Eviction’ show

Viewers of the famous television reality show, Big Brother Naija, Season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition, were pleasantly surprised to witness massive eviction of housemates on Sunday.

Just 24 hours before the eviction night, Big Brother, the host of the show, hinted through the official Facebook page of the show that there would be king size eviction.

This actually played out when Peace, Tega, Michael and Boma were evicted from the show as hinted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, moderator of the eviction process, on Sunday night.

From the collated vote percentage displayed after the eviction, Tega was seen to have garnered 0.67 per cent, Peace had 0.81 per cent, Boma got 0.96per cent, while Michael had 1.62 per cent.

So, the show had Pere, Nini, Angel, Yousef, Whitemoney, Saga, Queen, Cross, Liquorose, Saskay and Emmanuel saved due to the votes of the public.