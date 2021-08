Princess, a former housemate of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye reality TV show, has been gifted with a 2008 Toyota Camry by her fans.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that the former housemate was evicted alongside Arin on Sunday, August 15th.

According to reports, the taxi driver turned reality TV star was gifted the car by her fans for her taxi business.

The reality TV star was one of the housemates evicted from the ongoing season of the reality TV show.