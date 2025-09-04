BBNaija: Faith, Imisi engage in bitter fight + Video

The drama never stops in Big Brother’s House.

As housemates struggle in Season 10, known as: “10/10,” to survive in this week of “Bare Minimum”, a lot of them are on edge, especially when it comes to food.

This is because the rations are small and housemates have to make do with very little as opposed to the lavishness they’re used to.

Faith, being the Head of House, does not make things easy.

He is ruling with a rod of iron and this led to his altercation with Imisi.

They were both engaged in a heated argument over kerosine, a lot of the housemates waded in, in support of imisi.

It is surprising that they were both not issued a strike or punishment by Big Brother because Faith put the other housemates at risk by spilling kerosine on the carpet floor and in the pot that is used for cooking.

With four more days remaining for Faith as Head of House, the chaos has just begun.

