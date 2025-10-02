BBNaija: Faith crosses the line again in bucket drama with Sultana

If there’s one housemate who always finds himself in the middle of chaos, it’s Faith. This time, the spark wasn’t a pot or kerosene. It was a simple bucket.

During the skincare production task, tensions rose when Faith got frustrated with Sultana, who was moving slowly and voicing her complaints.

In a flash, he began dragging at the bucket she was holding. What started as a tug-of-war quickly escalated until Sultana, who already had an injured leg, fell to the ground. Faith? He simply walked off, bucket in hand.

Fans were quick to call it out for what it looked like: another moment where Faith’s aggression seemed to target women in particular.

This isn’t the first time viewers have raised eyebrows at Faith’s behaviour. The list is getting uncomfortably long:

Imisi and the pot

Imisi and the kerosene

Now, Sultana and the bucket

Each time, it’s physical, it’s aggressive, and it’s with women.

One fan’s words summed up the mood: “When other housemates have a clash, it’s normal. When Faith is involved? Madness. This guy doesn’t know how to ignore issues — is violence always his only answer?”

What’s fueling the outrage even more is the double standard fans say they’ve noticed. Faith doesn’t get physical when it’s the men he’s clashing with. During a heated face-off with Kulture, it was Kulture who had to be held back while Faith kept his distance. But with women? The dragging, the snatching, the shoving, it keeps happening.

As one viewer put it bluntly: “He’s a coward. Always physical with women, never with men.”

But it’s not just Faith catching heat. The spotlight is firmly on Big Brother and production too. Fans are furious at what they see as selective silence:

“@BBNaija look at production pet.”

“He insulted @Ebuka the other day — nothing.”

“He wrote on the wall — nothing.”

“Now he’s beating women — still nothing?”

The loudest call? In a sane country, Faith would have been walked out of the house immediately.

The incident with Sultana has re-sparked debates about Faith’s place in the game. Is he just too hot-headed to handle pressure, or is this a deeper pattern of behaviour that crosses the line? Either way, fans are done making excuses for him. Words like “disgraceful,” “dangerous,” and “coward” keep flooding timelines.

And now, it’s not just about Faith anymore — viewers want Big Brother to stop looking the other way.