Ex-housemate of Big Brother Naija Season 3, Double Wahala, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, has revealed that she tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The reality TV show star, who disclosed this on her Instagram page, said she contracted coronavirus this January.

According to her, the virus is definitely from hell.

Nwadiora wrote: “COVID-19 did a real number on me this January but I wasn’t raised to fold under pressure, I was taught to apply it!

“On a more serious note, that virus is definitely from hell.”

Cee-C is a former Big Brother Naija Housemate and first runner up in the 2018 Big Brother Naija Television Reality Show.

She is a qualified lawyer, model, an actress and lover of fashion, who launched a sports clothing line in February 2019 after leaving BBNaija house.

Her clothing line, CEGAR, is targeted at increasing gym cloth options for people in Lagos as well as other parts of the country.