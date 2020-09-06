Erica has supplied viewers with a fresh dose of her Saturday night tantrum at the Big Brother Naija house.

She packed her bags from the Head of House lounge after her outburst with Laycon and Prince on Saturday night in preparation for her disqualification.

Erica has also been trending on Twitter for over 12 hours for body shaming Laycon and her unruly behaviour in the house.

Recall that Big Brother issued her strikes on two occasions, her latest actions puts her at the risk of being disqualified from the reality TV show for violating the house rule, which prohibits intimidation or threats towards any housemate.

One of the rules of Big Brother house states: Housemates should never intimidate, threaten or act violently towards any other housemates.”