Erica has apologised for her uncontrolled outburst after the Saturday night party in the Big Brother Naira House.

The outburst, which sparked online outrage, got viewers clamouring for her immediate disqualification from the reality TV show.

Recall she body shamed Laycon during her outburst, accusing him of lying that she tried to kiss him several times.

She also poured water on Prince’s side of the Head of House bed and asked him to look for somewhere else to sleep because he failed to support her while she was confronting Laycon.

However, Erica has now apologised for her actions.

She said though she had a lot to drink at the party, it did not substantially alter what she said.