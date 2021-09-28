BBNaija: Emmanuel emerges HoH as Pere, Angel rejoin others

Emmanuel, Shine Ya Eye housemate of the television reality show, Big Brother Naija, has emerged Head of House for the final week.

This was announced by Biggie, the coordinator of the show, after the Head of House challenge was completed.

Four of the housemates participated in the challenge on Monday.

Emmanuel has chosen Liquorose as the Deputy Head of House,

She will be sharing the Head of House luxury lounge with him.

Big Brother also decided to release Pere and Angel to join other housemates, rewarding them to be part of the last housemates in the show for their tenacity toward the game.

Pere and Angel were subjected to a game of “trucks and screwdrivers” as the winner will be allowed to join the other four housemates currently on the show.

After playing the game for 24 hours, Biggie decided to allow the duo to join the other housemates following their commitment toward emerging the winner of the game.

The show now has six housemates finally heading for the final day slated for October 3 as they all compete for the grand prize of N90 million.