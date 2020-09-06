Though Saturday night parties in Big Brother Naija’s house are drama packed, the latest drama queen in the house is Erica for her drunken and unruly behaviour.

Erica and her house sweetheart, Kiddwaya, got into a little argument during the party over his closeness to Nengi.

She also made a show of disrupting a dance between Nengi and Kiddwaya.

While the drama gained ground, other housemates soon began to leave the dance floor.

Erica, who is also the Head of House, confronted Laycon, who she was formerly mentally attracted to, over claims she tried to kiss him.

She was so angry that she called him “ugly and skinny.”

She said: “Ugly, skinny fool.

“I will make sure he kills himself.

“He will eventually kill himself.

“Laycon looks like a mop stick.

“Stupid chicken drumstick.

“Outside this house, I will kill Laycon.”

Erica also had a clash with Prince, her Deputy Head of House, who she accused of being “two faced.”

According to her, she expected Prince to be with her and lash out at Laycon and not be diplomatic.

Erica also went as far as pouring water on Prince’s side of the bed in the Head of House Lounge.