BBNaija: Cross taps Saskay’s buttock, receives slap

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Saskay, has established her boundary with fellow housemate, Cross.

During their jacuzzi party on Friday, Saskay and Liquorose were dancing side by side with Cross behind them and the moment Saskay jokingly said singer, Ice Prince, whom they were dancing to his music, is her baby daddy, Cross tapped her lightly on her buttock.

This made Saskay turn swiftly and went fully physical as she demanded what gave Cross the audacity to touch her in that manner.

The 21-year-old disclosed on the spot that she had busted someone’s eye for doing the same thing Cross did and he should never try such with her again.

Meanwhile, Cross maintained the goofy smile on his face as he apologised and Saskay went back to her dancing.