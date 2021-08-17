BBNaija: Condoms have reduced from 32 to 16 — Maria

Incumbent Big Brother Naija Season 6 Shine Ya Eye Head of House, Maria, has revealed that the number of condoms has reduced in the house.

The housemate claimed that some people have been making love.

Maria made the claim while she was having a conversation with Liquorose, Emmanuel and Nini in the Blue Room.

According to her, there were 32 condoms previously in the house but it has since reduced to 16.

Maria said: “Condoms have reduced in this house.

“We have just 16 left out of 32.

“I feel like some people have been making love.”

Nini agreed, saying she has heard noises at night of people making love.