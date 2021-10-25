BBNaija: ‘Cheating’ Maria mistakingly refers to Pere as Kelvin in video

An old video of Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria, mistakenly calling Pere, her former housemate, Kelvin, while they were still in the house has been shared online.

Recall that socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, accused Maria of having an affair with one Kelvin, his sister’s husband.

Okechukwu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, said Maria has gone to the extent of threatening her sister with death over the issue.

The Cubana High Priest said these and more on his Instagram page.

In the current video, Maria wanted to find out something from Pere and unconsciously called him Kelvin.

But she immediately corrected herself.