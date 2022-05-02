BBNaija: British Police issue Khafi Kareem final warning

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem, has been issued final warning for taking part in the reality TV show.

The British Police Officer has been under investigation by a tribunal in the United Kingdom for taking part in the show.

According to the panel, Kareem breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to “orders and instructions” and “discreditable conduct.”

She was, however, given a final written warning after the hearing, Sky News reported.

During the hearing, it was revealed that Kareem asked for unpaid leave wages because she helped promote the Metropolitan Police.

Her line managers were reported to have had skepticism over her participation in the show because of the antecedents of the UK’s version.

“Having seen the UK episodes of the show, concerns were raised. But, PC Kareem said Naija was not like the UK version. She saw it as a chance to promote the Met on an international basis,” Anne Studd QC, for the Met Police, told the tribunal.

“Looking at the website and information provided, Ch Supt Jason Gwillim concluded it was not in the best interests of the Met or the officer and it would put her in a compromising situation.”

During the tribunal session, it was revealed that Kareem was granted leave but advised not to take part in the show.

She later called her superior and informed him that she was already in Lagos and was going to take part in the show.

For Kareem’s boss, he was more worried about her mental health, the Met’s public image and her conduct within the house.

It would be recalled that the Met police disassociated itself from the reality TV star’s participation in the show.